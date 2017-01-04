Framlingham’s Ed Sheeran to appeal after council turns down planning application for ‘incongruous’ lodge

Framlingham’s Ed Sheeran is set for a battle with a local council after a planning application to build an “incongruous” lodge and improve parking facilities at his luxury farmhouse was turned down.

The 25-year-old superstar has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate after Suffolk Coastal District Council (SCDC) rejected his proposal.

A SCDC spokesperson said: “The council will be defending the reasons for refusal and will treat the appeal in the same way as any other planning appeal we receive.”

His proposals to build a “1.5 storey cart lodge with ancillary car parking” at the £450,000 16th Century Grade II listed building were submitted earlier this year.

The application was supported by the local parish council in Dennington and received no objections from neighbours.

But planning chiefs saw differently and said the plans were “creeping domestication and would have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the countryside”.

The proposed development would be located near a “modern farmhouse style building” and include one enclosed garage and three cart lodges.

It would be more than five metres tall with a ground floor storage room, toilet and first floor store.

SCDC’s case officer Anita Kittle said in a report that the cart lodge “would be an incongruous feature in the countryside”.

She added that although discussions were held to reconsider its location, the agents offered no alternatives.

Laurie McGee submitted the initial application on behalf of chartered surveyor Robinson and Hall.

She said in her planning statement that the proposed building was intended to replace a previous cart lodge, which had been demolished to make way for an indoor swimming pool.

Her report said it would be separated from the curtilage of the nearby Grade II listed farmhouse by fencing and landscaping, while trees would screen it from view in the surrounding countryside.

Other applications have already been approved for the site including a tree house, pod, orangery, decking and jacuzzi.

Mrs McGee said that from their approval “one can conclude that they were found not to affect the setting of the Grade II listed farmhouse.

“I submit that the same should apply here, especially where the design of the cart lodge is more traditional than for example the pod or tree house on site.”

The Planning Inspectorate is to determine the appeal. Final comments were due to be submitted by today.

Peter Le Grys, of Stanfords, who is the agent for the appeal, said: “It is not our policy to discuss matters which are at appeal.”