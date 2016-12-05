Framlingham-raised Sheeran wows the crowd and helps raise £262,000 for EACH Nook Appeal

An exclusive performance from Framlingham-raised sensation Ed Sheeran has helped raise more than £262,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) Nook Appeal.

Sheeran wowed the 350-strong crowd with a 40-minute acoustic set at Hintz Hall, London, the venue for the first-ever EACH Gala Dinner.

Ed has been an EACH Ambassador since 2014 and has shown us tremendous support in that time Graham Butland, EACH Chief Executive

The Nook Appeal, launched two years ago, aims to create a new hospice to replace EACH’s current facility in Quidenham.

Graham Butland, EACH Chief Executive, said: “We are overwhelmed by the support and success of our first EACH Gala Dinner. It truly was a spectacular evening, hosted impeccably by Sir Martyn Lewis CBE. Special thanks must go to our Ambassador Ed Sheeran for his performance. Ed has been an EACH Ambassador since 2014 and has shown us tremendous support in that time. We are so very grateful for him to taking the time to make this evening such a huge success and for his continued support.

“We’re thrilled with the amount secured this evening, both through ticket sales, our on the night auction and pledges. I would like to thank our event sponsors The New Homes Group, everyone who generously donated items for our auction and of course everyone who came along to support the evening.

“Fundraising for our nook appeal is going well but there is still plenty of work to be done. We are well on our way to reaching the halfway point of our target and look forward to announcing that milestone soon.

“It’s a good start, but we still need your support to make our vision of providing a 21st century building for 21st century care a reality for Norfolk families.”

For more on the Gala Dinner visit www.each.org.uk/gala-dinner