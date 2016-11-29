Framlingham mother given suspended sentence after £16,000 milk fraud

A mother who falsely obtained £16,000 worth of specialist formula milk from the NHS and then sold it has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Sarah Moore, 35, of Tudor Close, Framlingham, was caught out by a stock check which revealed she had obtained more of the product on prescription than was needed for her child.

The Neocate formula she claimed and then sold for £2,500 is used for children who are lactose intolerant.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Moore had attempted to sell the formula on eBay but her advertisement was removed as what she was offering was deemed to be unacceptable.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp said that, however, before the advertisement was removed it had been seen by a buyer who handed over £2,500 to Moore for the product she had over claimed.

Moore pleaded guilty to fraud by falsely representing that she needed further prescriptions of Neocate to make gain for herself between August 2013 and February 2014.

She was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for 12 months by Judge David Goodin who also ordered Moore to be placed under Probation service supervision.

Judge Goodin told Moore: “You were in this for gain and a gain you made. You were acting entirely selfishly.”

Appearing for Moore, Marcus Croskill said she had no previous convictions and told the court that Moore was registered as disabled.