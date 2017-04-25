Framlingham man who downloaded nearly 12,000 indecent images of children jailed

A man who downloaded almost 12,000 indecent images of children has been sent to prison.

Nicholas Zagni, 39, of Fairfield Crescent, Framlingham, appeared today (Tuesday) at Ipswich Crown Court where he was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.

Zagni was arrested after police searched his home in December and seized five devices which, when examined, were found to contain almost 12,000 illegal images of children.

The court heard that Zagni had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to 11 offences of making indecent images of children and one offence of possession of images.

Prosecuting, Peter Gair said the images found on Zagni’s computer equipment depicted babies aged as young as nine months old and other children aged between four and 14.

Zagni had deliberately searched the internet for the images and then downloaded them, the court heard.

Appearing for Zagni, Stephen Spence said his client, who was himself a father, had become fascinated by the images and viewing them became almost an addiction.

Mr Spence said that Zagni accepted that he needed help to address his problems.

In addition to jailing Zagni, Judge Martyn Levett made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and ordered him to sign the sexual offences register fort 10 years.