Framlingham College student taps into past for top award

Tallulah Torrance, a Year 9 pupil at Framlingham College, has proved she has a head for history after winning first prize in the Historical Association’s Young Historian Awards, writes Andrew Martin.
The teenager won first prize in the 2017 Key Stage 3 Local History category for a scholarly piece of research, entitled What put the saffron into Saffron Walden?.
Having enjoyed significant success in the awards programme at Key Stage 3, GCSE and A-level in recent years, the school was delighted with Tallulah’s prize.
Mark Robinson, head of history, said: “The wit and flair of this study really was quite exceptional and the judging panel was hugely impressed.
“This was the 18th award achieved by a Framlingham College pupil in this prestigious national competition in the last eight years, so, not surprisingly, we are all thrilled.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Diss Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.