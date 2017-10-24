Framlingham College student taps into past for top award

Tallulah Torrance, a Year 9 pupil at Framlingham College, has proved she has a head for history after winning first prize in the Historical Association’s Young Historian Awards, writes Andrew Martin.

The teenager won first prize in the 2017 Key Stage 3 Local History category for a scholarly piece of research, entitled What put the saffron into Saffron Walden?.

Having enjoyed significant success in the awards programme at Key Stage 3, GCSE and A-level in recent years, the school was delighted with Tallulah’s prize.

Mark Robinson, head of history, said: “The wit and flair of this study really was quite exceptional and the judging panel was hugely impressed.

“This was the 18th award achieved by a Framlingham College pupil in this prestigious national competition in the last eight years, so, not surprisingly, we are all thrilled.”