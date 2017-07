Shoes hit the ground as 24 members of staff from Framlingham College and Framlingham College Prep School ran the Ipswich 10km Race For Life on June 25.

The run raised over £4,500 for the cause.

Ellie and Poppy Mayall (Year 12 and Year 10 respectively) and Ella Hamilton-Wright from Year 12 also completed a 5km Race For Life on June 24. They also beat their estimated time and raised £300 for the charity.