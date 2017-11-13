Framlingham College opens new state-of-the-art pavilion

The state-of-the-art Fowler Pavilion was built thanks to a substantial legacy from the late Yela Fowler, in memory of her husband, Derek – an Old Framlinghamian.

The Fowler Pavilion at Framlingham College. Submitted picture.

The new pavilion has been built adjacent to the cricket pavilion in a design to complement the existing pavilion and yet reflect some features of the new Sixth Form Centre, built in 2014, on the opposite side of the pitch.

The new building will provide a range of facilities to support the school including additional changing facilities and a large function area incorporating a Paddy and Scott’s Cafe, with views over the cricket pitch and the new astro hockey pitch.

At the pavilion’s opening, former Honorary General Secretary of the Society of Old Framlinghamians, former Scotland Hockey International and former Captain of St Andrews’ University Hockey Team, Norman Porter gave an inauguration speech.

In his speech, he commented that it had been almost exactly 60 years since the Duke of Norfolk had opened the older pavilion.

He added: “Framlingham College is still flourishing and it is great that Framlingham finally has a pavilion worthy of these great sporting traditions.”

Mr Porter expressed his hope that future generations would derive as much pleasure and friendship from sport as he had, and declared the pavilion formally open.