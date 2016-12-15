Framlingham Castle’s £1.2 million scheme of improvements begins

Work on a £1.2 million programme of enhancements at Framlingham Castle, including a new café, retail and exhibition areas, and other facilities, is now officially under way.

English Heritage has formally commenced the first part of a two-stage programme at the late-12th century site in Church Street, which ultimately aims to introduce ambitious new attractions, such as a 7.5-metre slide and a 360-degree walk, on to the castle walls.

The scheme’s first phase, due for completion next June, will see a new 40-seat café and extended shopping space will be brought into the ground floor of the Poorhouse, which will also have an original mezzanine level reinstated for a new exhibition on Framlingham Castle’s history.

In addition, the Red House will be outfitted with a kitchen, service section, office and storage space, while the walls are subject to conservation work.

Steve Bax, English Heritage’s Historic Properties Director in the London and Eastern region, said: “We’re delighted to have started working on this exciting visitor improvement project at Framlingham Castle.

“The site has a fascinating history, and creating a new interpretation and exhibition space will enable visitors to uncover the castle’s many stories, including how, behind its walls, Mary Tudor was proclaimed Queen of England.”

While the improvements are ongoing, the castle is set to be open on weekends and over the festive period, from December 27-31, although a full re-opening will not occur until summer 2017.

Upon completion of the first phase, English Heritage says it will then begin raising money to finance the new wall walk, as well as accessibility provisions for families with buggies and visitors with disabilities.

For further information about Framlingham Castle, please go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/framlingham-castle