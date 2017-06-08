Framlingham Castle re-opening this month after major refurbishment project

Framlingham Castle is set to re-open next week, following a comprehensive programme of visitor improvements and conservation.

English Heritage members will be the first to take a look at the new refurbihsments, which include a new exhibition space, a café and a shopping area, at a preview event on Wednesday, before the castle is officially opened to the public on Friday.

Tudor musicians are set to provide entertainment to celebrate the occasion, while visitors will also be able to view a new exhibition outlining in detail Framlingham Castle’s 900-year history.

Steve Bax, English Heritage’s Historic Properties Director in the London and Eastern region, said: “The site has a fascinating history, and creating a new interpretation and exhibition space will enable visitors to uncover the castle’s many stories, including how, behind its walls, Mary Tudor was proclaimed Queen of England.”

In addition to the new facilities, work has also taken place to help conserve the castle’s walls.

The popular ‘Time Tunnel’ attraction which lets visitors slide down the wall will also be available to use.

To find out more about Framlingham Castle, please go online and visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/framlingham-castle