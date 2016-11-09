Framlingham businesses win community funds to light up town for Christmas

The Framlingham Business Association will refresh its tradition of lighting up the town for Christmas, thanks to a key funding boost from a regional housebuilder.

The association, which works to generate business interest and community engagement in the town, was awarded £1,000 by Persimmon Homes Anglia, via its Community Champions scheme, to fund new lighting to illuminate the streets of Framlingham, as an attraction for shoppers during the festive season.

Around 90 lit Christmas trees will now be positioned around the town, including a 30-foot tree located on the Market Hill.

Bill Bulstrode, a member of the Framlingham Business Association, which has lit the town for the last eight years, said: “We are so grateful to Persimmon Homes for their kind donation. This is marvellous news for our association.

“The Christmas lighting means such a lot to both residents and businesses in the town, as well as the visitors they attract.

“The trees bring a real sense of festive community spirit to Framlingham.”

The Christmas Lights Switch-On event is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 27, with old lights replaced by brand new units.

Andrew Fuller, managing director for Persimmon Homes Anglia, said: “Our match-funding programme seeks to support groups and charities working to improve the quality of life or environment across the region.

“This month we are proud to be supporting the fundraising efforts of this excellent group, who are working hard to make a real difference to the community.”

The Persimmon Homes Anglia Community Champions initiative is currently accepting applications from community organisations and charities, to bid for a portion of a £750,000 national fund.

For additional information, please visit the website at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity