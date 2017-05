South Norfolk Police has confirmed four men were arrested in Diss last week on suspicion of weapon and drug offences.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on Wednesday night. They were found to be in possession of drugs, believed to be cocaine, and a metal bar.

It came after plan clothes police officers were carrying out patrols near the A1066.

The men were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.