‘Foster a dog and you’ll feel better’ says Snetterton-based charity

Foster a dog and you will feel better. That is the promise from Dogs Trust Snetterton based on a survey in which 85 per cent of owners said they felt less lonely and 98 per cent said they were happier with a dog in the house.

However, 27 per cent of the 2,000 people polled said they did not have time for a dog permanently, and 37 per cent said they cannot afford to keep one.

But the trust says its home-from-home fostering initiative could be the perfect answer. It prepares the dogs for long-term homes and the trust pays the costs of fostering.

Foster carer Hilary Wright said: “I’m always a little upset when the dogs go off to their new homes and sometimes there are tears when saying goodbye, but you know you’ve helped. It’s so lovely to know the dogs are going off to a good home.”

For details, please see www.dogstrust.org.uk/fostering