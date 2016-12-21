Former Stradbroke RBL president reunited with wife — just in time for Christmas

A long-serving former president of the Stradbroke and District Royal British Legion has been reunited with his wife — just in time for Christmas.

Londoners Ted and Joan Bootle had lived in the village of Laxfield for many years. Due to frailty they moved a few years ago to live with their son and daughter in law in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft. A short while after the move, Mrs Bootle moved into residential care.

Two months ago, Mr Bootle’s son became ill and could no longer look after his father. Consequently, Mr Bootle moved to live with his second son and daughter in law in Leicester, leaving Joan in the residential home.

Married for more than 60 years, they have heartbreakingly separated by more than 100 miles for more than two months.

They have now been reunited with a move for Mrs Bootle to residential care in Leicester — just in time for Christmas.