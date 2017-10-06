Former Stradbroke High pupil’s love of 80s music inspires fundraiser

Children with cancer are set to benefit from a community fundraiser in memory of a former Stradbroke High School pupil, who died from leukaemia.

Jack Cook was 18 when he died in 2015, just a few years after he was diagnosed with the disease.

Kevin Cook

Earlier this year, a quiz raised £1,500 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and now a second fundraising event will raise money to support young people suffering from cancer.

Jack’s love of 80s music is the inspiration behind the next fundraiser, which takes place tomorrow at 7.30pm.

An 80s disco at Gislingham Village Hall will raise awareness of the trauma suffered by young people when the are diagnosed and undergo treatment.

Jack courageously dealt with the impact of leukaemia, diagnosed when he was on a family holiday in America, and he even raised money while he was receiving treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Jack would have hated anything over the top, so what we are doing is having a disco with good music so that everyone can have a good time Kevin Cook

Jack’s father, Kevin, of Gislingham, said: “Jack would have hated anything over the top, so what we are doing is having a disco with good music so that everyone can have a good time.”

Jack’s step-mother, Julie, added: “Jack loved 80s music and this would have been right up his street.

“He wouldn’t have wanted anything depressing and we want people to have fun while raising money at the same time.”

Kevin is an engineer with Malthouse Security, at Rickinghall, near Diss. He will run next year’s London Marathon with a target of £3,000 in aid of the trust. His employer has named the trust as its charity of the year.

Company owner Peter George said: “The trust is a charity which is dedicated to improving the quality of life and chances of survival for young people.

“Malthouse Security is delighted to back the dedication of Kevin and Julie, their friends and supporters who are raising money for such a worthwhile cause.”

Tickets to the disco costs £10 and includes a hog roast.

Music will be provided by Park Radio of Diss and people can turn up on the door or buy tickets beforehand from Kevin and Julie on 01379 788247.