Former PM John Major speaks at dinner in support of EACH nook appeal

Sir John Major has attended a dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children Hospice’s (EACH) nook appeal on June 15. The dinner to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

The appeal was launched in November 2014 and aims to raise £10m to transform children’s palliative care across the county.

‘The nook’ will be a new hospice on a 5-acre woodland site in Framingham Earl.

In his speech, the former Prime Minister spoke about the services EACH provides and the stories of children and families who have benefited from the charity.

EACH chief executive Graham Butland, said: “We feel privileged to have had the opportunity to hear from the former Prime Minister.”