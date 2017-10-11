Former Breckland councillor cleared of hunting offences

A former Breckland district councillor, who was filmed making lewd remarks to an anti-hunt protestor, has been cleared of alleged hunting offences.

Charles Carter, a former member of the authority’s cabinet, resigned as a councillor in January after the footage became public.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of hunting a wild mammal with dogs, under the Hunting Act 2004, and one of using threatening behaviour.

Mr Carter, 34, of Birdsall, North Yorkshire, was cleared of the hunting allegations during a trial at York Magistrates Court on Monday, along with a co-defendant, after a district judge accepted his legal team’s call for the case to be dismssed, as there was no case for him to answer.

However, his comments were criticised as “boorish” and “offensive.”

The threatening behaviour charge was discontinued at an earlier hearing.