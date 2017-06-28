Flower festival for St Mary Magdalene Church in Debenham

Flowers are in bloom for St Mary Magdalene Church and Debenham WI as they will host a country garden.

The Debenham Country Garden will take place in St Mary Magdalene Church on July 7 to 9 between 11am and 5pm.

Visitors can expect tea, coffee and cakes served all day. Strawberry teas are from 2pm.

All proceeds raised by the flower festival will go to church funds and the Debenham Women’s Institute (WI).

The Debenham WI was founded in 1918 and has around 38 members

President of the Debenham WI Mrs June Rodgers, said: “The flower festival will feature different people doing different things.

“It will bring the community together and present what the people of Debenham can do.

“There will also be knitted flowers and a play area for the children.”