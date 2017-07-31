Flight of a Thousand Cranes opens in Harleston

Have your say

A flight of a thousand origami cranes have landed in the nave of St John’s Church in Harleston.

The display fulfils a New Years resolution made on behalf of the communities of Harleston and the surrounding communities. The dispay is a precuscuror to the United Nations International Day of Peace on September 21.

Flight of 1,000 Paper Cranes at St John's Church.

The paper cranes carry messages, thoughts and drawings on the theme of peace. The exhibition ends September 15.