Flight of a Thousand Cranes opens in Harleston

A flight of a thousand origami cranes have landed in the nave of St John’s Church in Harleston.
The display fulfils a New Years resolution made on behalf of the communities of Harleston and the surrounding communities. The dispay is a precuscuror to the United Nations International Day of Peace on September 21.
The paper cranes carry messages, thoughts and drawings on the theme of peace. The exhibition ends September 15.
