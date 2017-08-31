Five arrests after series of vehicle thefts in Diss area

Five people are under investigation after a spate of vehicle thefts in Diss.

South Norfolk Police placed two women and a man in custody last week after four motorcycles were reported stolen over Monday night and Tuesday morning last week.

One suspect was detained in Factory Lane after a brief pursuit by police. One stolen motorcycle was recovered.

Another suspect was identified and the motorcycle was later recovered in Willbye Avenue, where they and another person were arrested.

Two further stolen motorcycles were recovered from premises on Ladbroke Close.

South Norfolk Police announced on August 24 that two more people had been arrested after the theft of a moped and a car in Roydon. One man remains in custody.

Insp Jason Selvarajah, local policing inspector responsible for Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton, said: “Officers at Diss worked a 14-hour shift, which demonstrates our commitment to helping make Diss a safer place.

“All stolen motorcycles and the stolen car have been arrested by police and are connected as part of a series of thefts across Diss and Roydon.”

Four of the five who were arrested have now been released, but remain under investigation.

South Norfolk Police say inquiries are ongoing and are still appealing for witnesses to the thefts.

If you have any information, please call 101 and quote CAD 49.