Fitness coach puts Long Stratton into spin to raise money for charity

Ali Buck has been in a spin raising more than £500 for a good cause.

The fitness coach held an all day spin-a-thon at Long Stratton Leisure Centre on Sunday and racked up an impressive £520 for Children with Cancer UK.

More than 70 people joined Ali for one or more of the eight sessions in return for a donation to the charity.

Ali said: “It was a fantastic day. A massive thank you to all who came along and supported my fundraising event. Thanks also to the team at Long Stratton Leisure Centre – Ben and Tyler – for keeping water bottles filled and supplying tea and coffee.”

Ali is raising money for Children with Cancer UK as part of her charity entry in the 2018 London Marathon and the cause is very close to her heart.

She added: “Two years ago, a dear friend of mine had her and her family’s world rocked when her daughter, Lottie, was diagnosed with Birketts Lymphoma – an incredibly aggressive and very rare form of cancer.

“Following diagnosis, the only option was to treat the cancer with the strongest chemotherapy drugs available. This meant that the side effects were horrendous and Lottie remained in hospital for 5 months.

“Thankfully it was all worth it and Lottie now lives a complete and happy life. Not all children are as fortunate as this.”

Ali will be holding her next spinning event early next year at Wymondham Leisure Centre.

Donations are still being accepted. To donate, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=AlisonBuck17&pageUrl=2