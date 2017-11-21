Firm builds bridges with Framlingham nursery children in visit

An award-winning family building company has welcomed a party of local nursery school children to its development in Framlingham.

Bennett Homes staged a visit from Sir Robert Hitcham’s CEVAP School to Tudor Gardens located off New Road.

The 21 four-year olds, accompanied by teachers and volunteer parents and helpers, were given a demonstration of a number of construction activities.

Claire Cooper, a teacher from Hitchams, said: “Thank you to everyone who made this visit possible.

“The children gained so much from the trip and were excited to share their experiences when we returned to Nursery.

Nicole Hearne, marketing executive at Bennett Homes, added: “It was a pleasure to welcome this party of children from the local school and to be able to show them at first hand what goes on at a building site.

“They particularly enjoyed helping to build the brick wall and seeing the digger in action.

“As an East Anglian business, we are always pleased to host visits from the local community and who knows, maybe encourage the next generation to choose construction for their future career.”