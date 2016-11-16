Fire in Riddlesworth tackled for nearly an hour

Fire crews battled a blaze in Riddlesworth for nearly an hour last night.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.06pm, alerting them to an incident in Hall Lane where a light fitting had caught on fire.

The first of four crews, dispatched from Thetford, Diss and East Harling, arrived at the scene at 7.17pm.

Firefighters used ladders and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots, and a fan to disperse smoke from the property.

The blaze was under control at 8.07pm. No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.