Firefighters battled a blaze in Barningham for nearly an hour this morning.

The incident happened in Bardwell Road at about 10.20am, and four crews from both Norfolk and Suffolk were sent.

The fire involved a workshop which had been converted from a stable.

The blaze was out by 11.28am. Crews remained at the scene until 12.48pm, dampening down.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.