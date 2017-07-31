Fire engines on display at Bressingham Steam Museum

Have your say

Fire engines looked their best at a rally at the Bressingham Steam Museum earlier this month.

About 20 appliances were on display on July 22 and 23, featuring engines from the 1930s to present day.

Visitors had the opportunity to climb aboard the engines, try on uniforms and even squirt water from a fireman’s hose.

There were also demonstrations and education on fire safety and preservation. Police and ambulance were also there.