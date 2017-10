Fire crews tackle scrapyard fire on Alburgh Road, near Hempnall, on Saturday.

Crews were called at 1.42pm and arrived on the scene at 1.53pm.

Crews tackling the blaze included Long Stratton, Carrow and Harleston.

Breathing apparatus, a thermal image camera and hose reel and main jets were used to extinguish the fire.

The crews left the scene at 2.24pm.