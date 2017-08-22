Fire crews tackle blaze in flat bedroom in Diss

Fire crews from Diss and Harleston tackled a blaze in Ensign Way, Diss, on Monday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.23pm when smokes was spotted coming from the bedroom window of a rented flat.

Crews arrived on the scene at 12.33pm and breathing apparatus, and hose reel and main jets were used to extinguish the fire.

An ambulance car was also sent to the scene. On arrival they were stood down by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service as no people were found to be inside the property.