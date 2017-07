Have your say

Fire crews have tackled 50 tonnes of logs a light in Harleston.

Three crews from Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Elmswell attended the blaze in Haughley Road on Saturday.

The logs were near to a neighbouring barn. Fire crews prevented fire damage to the structure and worked to pull the burning log pile apart.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called at 5.46pm and police assisted with road closures.