Fire crews rescue person after collision in Attleborough

Fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham have attended a road traffic collision on the B1077 near Puddledock, Attleborough yesterday.
Emergency services were called to Attleborough Road at about 8.14pm and arrived at 8.20.
One person was released from a vehicle by fire crews using hydraulic rescue equipment.
The crews provided scene safety, vehicle stability and casualty care. Ambulances and police also attended the incident.
The incident ended at 9.14pm.
