Fire crews rescue man after collision on A140 near Tasburgh

A man in his twenties has been rescued by fire crews after being involved in a road traffic collision on the A140 near Tasburgh, Norwich on Saturday night.

Fire crews from Long Stratton and Carrow manually released the man from the vehicle at about 9.50pm.

An ambulance and an ambulance officer from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust attended the incident and treated the man.

He was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.