Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk battle barn fire in Hoxne

A large barn fire in the village of Hoxne last night required the combined efforts of six fire crews to be extinguished.

Crews from Norfolk and Suffolk attended the blaze after services were called at 10.14pm yesterday.

Fire crews from Diss, Framlingham, Halesworth, Leiston and Stradbroke attended the fire at the 20 metres tall by 20 metres wide barn.

The barn contained bales of straw. There is thought to have been no people or animals inside the barn at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.