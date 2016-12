Fire crews from across Norfolk are currently dealing with a serious blaze at a thatched building in Great Hockham.

Ten units have been sent to the incident in The Street, which was reported at around 4.20pm this afternoon.

Engines from East Harling, Thetford, Attleborough, Dereham, Wymondham, Earlham, Watton, Hethersett, Methwold and Fakenham have been sent to the scene.