A Norfolk Fire and Rescue fire crew were called out to tackle a grass fire in the open in Chequers Lane, Gissing on June 21.

The crew extinguished the fire using backpack sprayers, hose reel jets and hand appliances. The crew were informed at 1.50pm and arrived at the scene 18 minutes later.

It took the fire crew one hour to extinguish the flames.

The fire is thought to have been caused by the recent hot weather.