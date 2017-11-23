Fire crew tackle vehicle fire in Long Stratton

A fire crew extinguished a vehicle fire in Long Stratton yesterday evening.
The crew from Long Stratton were called to the blaze on Ipswich Road at about 6.15pm.
Hose reel jets were used to put out the fire.
