Fire crew responds to bonfire blaze in Kenninghall believed to deliberately ignited

With Bonfire Night still days away, Kenninghall appears to have started celebrating earlier than expected.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called at 2.48pm this afternoon, to reports of a bonfire being set alight in Quidenham Road.

A crew from Attleborough attended the fire and extinguished the flames using hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant.

The fire is currently believed to have been deliberately ignited and police are at the scene.

More to follow.