Fire crew extinguishes chimney blaze in Garboldisham

A crew from Thetford have extinguished a chimney fire in Church Road, Garboldisham at about 4pm today.
The fire crew used chimney equipment to tackle the blaze and used a thermal camera to check for hot spots.
