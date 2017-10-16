Fire and ambulance services called to crash on A11 near Attleborough

Fire crews from Attleborough, Wymondham and Carrow attended a road traffic collision on the A11 yesterday.

The service was called to the incident near Attleborough at about 7.50pm last night. The crews worked to make the scene and vehicles safe. They also assisted the ambulance service with casualty care.

The ambulance service was called to the scene at 7.44pm. An ambulance officer and two ambulances were sent. Both ambulances took patients to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further treatment.