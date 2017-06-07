Findings of Tasburgh archaelogical digs to be revealed in Discovery Day

The findings from a series of archaeological test digs and geophysics survey in Tasburgh will be unveiled with a Discovery Day on Saturday.

Taking place at Tasburgh Village Hall from 10am until 4pm, the event will give visitors a chance to find out more about the history and heritage of the area, following test pit digs in the gardens of local residents last month.

A Neolithic scraper, medieval pottery, Georgian coins and 20th Century iron work are all among the finds which have been unearthed so far, as part of the Imagined Land project, which is investigating the origins of the Tasburgh Earthworks.

There will be talks from experts, in addition to creative arts and writing activities.

Simon Floyd, of the Imagined Land project, said: “The people of the village have shown great interest and enthusiasm and we look forward to working with them in going some way to unlocking mysteries surrounding the origins of this significant site and of the village itself.”