Find out more about town council and honour Diss’s community champions at annual meeting

Diss residents are being invited to find out more about their town council and honour their community champions at its annual meeting next week.

Taking place from 6pm at the United Reformed Church on May 2, the Annual Town Meeting allows visitors to network with local organisations, meet councillors, and see the Honoured Citizen Awards presented.

It will also be chance to find out more about the Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan, and how you can get involved.

For more information visit www.diss.gov.uk.