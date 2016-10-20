Festive countdown begins as Harleston and Eye confirm Christmas events

Details of Christmas events in Eye and Harleston have been confirmed as the countdown to the festive season begins.

Harleston’s Christmas Market and lights switch-on will take place on Saturday, December 3.

A colourful street market will begin from 9.30am onwards, with crafts, handmade crafts and gifts, cakes and Christmas puddings, garlands and wreaths.

At St John’s Church in Broad Street there will be a church bazaar, with further craft and gift stalls, running 10am to 4pm, while Father Christmas and some of his elves will be at his grotto at Harleston Information Plus in the afternoon.

Victorian gentleman Nathaniel Howell on his penny farthing bicycle, carol singers and Park Radio will provide the entertainment during the day.

Other scheduled appearances include The Molly Men, Old Glory Molly Dancers, and The Witchmen.

The switch-on will take place at 5pm — with community champion, Carol Wiles MBE doing the honours.

In Eye, the festive event will be held on Friday, December 2, which will include a church bazaar in the town hall.

Anyone who wishes to hire a pitch, £10 for Eye residents and £15 for non-residents, should contact maria.ford@eyesuffolk.org or 01379 870466. Local charities, clubs and organisations are welcome to a pitch free of charge.