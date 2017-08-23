Fersfield hosts pitch perfect music camp

St Andrew’s Church was filled with orchestral sounds as a music camp day took place in Fersfield on Monday.
The day, organised by Rosemary and Christopher Warren-Green, featured music from expert instrumentalists and youngsters making their own music – ending with the inaugural concert of the Fersfield Symphony Orchestra.
The day was sponsored by South Norfolk District Council, Bressingham and Fersfield Parish Council and St. Andrew’s PCC.
