Fersfield hosts pitch perfect music camp

Rosemary Warren-Green teaches youngsters at the music camp day at St. Andrews Church, Fersfield on August 21. Picture: Krys Wakefield.
St Andrew’s Church was filled with orchestral sounds as a music camp day took place in Fersfield on Monday.

The day, organised by Rosemary and Christopher Warren-Green, featured music from expert instrumentalists and youngsters making their own music – ending with the inaugural concert of the Fersfield Symphony Orchestra.

The day was sponsored by South Norfolk District Council, Bressingham and Fersfield Parish Council and St. Andrew’s PCC.