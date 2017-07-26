Feline Care’s summer open day in East Harling raises £4,485

Have your say

Sunday saw Feline Care in East Harling celebrate its Summer Open Day with a mix of ukuleles and magic – raising £4,485 in the process.

More than 400 visitors turned out for the open day and were treated to a range of stalls, food and drink and entertainment.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Spalding entertain visitors with music and magician Alan Nunn dazzled audiences with close up magic.

There was also a surprise appearance from BBC Radio Norfolk, who had hidden a clue at the sanctuary for their Sunday morning Treasure Quest.

Feline Care’s Molly Farrar said: “We are delighted to have raised so much and had such a good day all thanks to our amazing team.

“A massive thanks to everyone who came to show their love for cats and support for our work.”