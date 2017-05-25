Fears ‘pretty’ Fressingfield ‘could be changed forever’ with overdevelopment

The parish council and residents of Fressingfield have expressed their concern over 123 homes potentially being built in their community.

Outline planning permission is being sought for up to 99 homes at land west of John Shepherd Road, while another has been lodged for up to 24 homes at Post Mill Lane.

Fressingfield, Suffolk. Fressingfield is facing development of over 100 homes in the village. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fressingfield has roughly 440 homes. But with 47 properties already being approved in the village earlier this year, and potential new applications rumoured to be being prepared, there are fears of up to 200 new houses in the village.

At an annual meeting earlier this month, attended by more than 100 people, residents and councillors were in agreement in their objection to the applications.

Another public meeting has been scheduled for Fressingfield Primary School on Tuesday at 7pm. Planning officers from Mid Suffolk District Council will be present.

Prue Rush, chairman of the parish council, said the village could be “completely changed forever” if the applications are approved.

We do not have the infrastructure to deal with 50 per cent more houses just being plonked on us Prue Rush, chairman, Fressingfield Parish Council

She added the roads, school and doctors’ surgery would not be able to cope with an influx of new people, while there was also very little employment opportunities and public transport available in the village.

“This is a huge increase in the number of houses,” she said. “We do not have the infrastructure to deal with 50 per cent more houses just being plonked on us.”

The applications have received a raft of objections and comments.

One comment read: “I feel the village would not be able to sustain the extra residents, putting particular strain on the doctors’ surgery and primary school.

“Fressingfield is a village, not a town, and does not have the amenities to cater for so many more residents.”

Another said: “This picturesque village wouldn’t be able to sustain a large development like this. The roads are inadequate, the drainage is inadequate, the medical centre is at capacity.

“We have three doctors looking after a large number of patients in a large catchment area covering surgeries at both Fressingfield and Stradbroke.”

A spokesman for Mid Suffolk District Council said that, while they cannot comment on live planning applications, they did have a “number of projects” working to ensure housing delivery across the district is “sufficient and appropriate” for communities.

“We are currently drawing up a new joint local plan with our partners in Babergh,” he said.

“The plan will layout our approach to growth across the district for the next 19 years, including how we ensure the delivery of the new homes we need, and will inform housing delivery and planning decisions.

“This work is already at a highly developed stage and we will be taking it to public consultation this summer.

“Our work will also inform our communities and ourselves about which sites could be suitable for sustainable development.

“In the case of specific planning applications, a full public consultation is always part of the planning process and we will welcome any submissions from residents as part of these.”

n The planning applications, 1432/17 and 1648/17, can be viewed at planningpages.midsuffolk.gov.uk/online-applications