Family’s impassioned plea for information to bring missing man last seen in Dickleburgh home

The family of a missing man from Clacton last spotted in the Diss Express area last month have made an impassioned plea for information on his disappearance.

Nigel Kedar was last seen in Dickleburgh on April 4 at 9.30am, walking southbound through the village towards Ipswich along the A140.

He had driven his Peugeot on April 2 for a night out with a friend in Norwich, and stayed at his house.

The following day Mr Kedar was unable to drive home – a friend had let the air out of his tyres over fears he was unfit to drive home with alcohol still in his system – and it is thought he decided to walk back to Essex.

Later that day he called a colleague to say he would not be coming to work. His family subsequently reported him missing to police.

He was caught on CCTV withdrawing £100 from a shop in Long Stratton at 6.30am on April 4. He was last seen in Dickleburgh about three hours later.

The family of the 52-year-old have appealed to the people of Norfolk to help bring him home.

His brother, Richard, said he was an “important member of the family” and his disappearance was “completely out of character.”

“He is a normal sort of guy, lots of friends in and around his work place and at home,” he said. “He is a big family member and very important to the family, he knows that and we just want to see him home safe.

“Nothing adds up at all, he was walking back in the direction to come home and just disappeared.”

Thornham, Suffolk. The Police helicopter searching along A140 for a missing person thought to relate to missing Essex man Nigel Kedar, who was last seen in Long Stratton on Tuesday, April 4 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Nigel also has a 14-year-old son.

His sister, Diana Mays, added: “He would never miss anything with his son. He was looking forward to the holidays where he was going to spend time with his son and they are very close. For him to miss that is very unusual.

“He is certainly on his own and there are no third parties with him on all the CCTV images we have captured thus far. “We are appealing for the public to help us as CCTV opportunities are limited as it is a very rural area.

“Come home. You are loved, missed and if there is anything you have done or you are unhappy with we can sort it out when you come home.”

Detective Chief Inspector Marie James said: “The last positive sighting of Nigel was fours weeks ago and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Enquiries have revealed that Nigel visited Norwich on Sunday 2 April and made his way on foot through Long Stratton, Pulham Market and through Dickleburgh.

“However, his movements are not known from this point onwards.

“I would urge anyone who was travelling in the Dickleburgh, Scole or Diss areas to contact us as you may have vital information which will help us find Nigel.”