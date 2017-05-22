Family pays tribute to man killed in Besthorpe accident who ‘did his best for everyone’

The family of a man who died in an industrial accident in Besthorpe have paid tribute to him – describing him as someone who “did his best for everyone”.

James Criddle, 29, from Watton, died in an accident at Baldwins Skip Hire in Silver Street on May 15.

He will be desperately missed Family statement

Emergency services were dispatched but Mr Criddle died at the scene at a short time later.

A statement issued on behalf of the family read: “James was a big part of our family; partner to Holly and father to Lexi. A son to Naomi, brother to Alan and an uncle to Oliver; nephew, cousin and grandson. Dearly loved and missed by us all. “He is now with his dad Colin (who he lost in 1999). We, as a family, would like to thanks friends and colleagues for all the fundraising they are doing for us – and for all the kind messages sent.

“He was a kind, loving and caring person; doing anything for anyone. Hardly moaned and always did his best for anyone. He will be desperately missed.

“All we ask is for us, the family, to be left in peace to grieve and get on with life as normal as we can for his daughter’s sake.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said detectives are continuing to work alongside colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.