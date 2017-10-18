Family pays tribute to man killed in Attleborough collision

The family of man who tragically died in an accident in Attleborough earlier this month have paid tribute to him – saying he will be ‘dearly’ missed.

Dudley Howe died following a fatal collision in Station Road, Attleborough on Friday, October 6. A statement issued on behalf of the family said:

“Born in Threxton in 1935, he moved to Thompson near Watton at a very young age. He worked on his father’s farm until he married in 1958. He then started his own small dairy herd at Breckles, he eventually retired from farming in Breckles in 2001 and moved to Hevingham and then recently moved to Attleborough to be close to more of his family.

“He leaves behind his devoted wife Jennifer, children Paul, Suzanne and Colin and their spouses Margaret, Michael and Jane, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren that loved and adored him and will miss him dearly. He was their ‘POP’.”

“Dudley was a breeder of Ayrshire dairy cows who had enjoyed showing cattle at the Royal Norfolk, Aylsham and Wayland Shows and was a member of the Ayrshire Cattle Society for many years.

“He preached in Methodist Chapels in circuits around Norfolk until well into his 70s and was much loved and respected by all who met him. Many local churches have been decorated by Dudley’s floral displays over the years as he enjoyed flower arranging for any celebration but especially harvest festivals.

“Although not blessed with the best singing voice he was a member of South Norfolk Operatic Society and latterly Encore Choir from Wymondham and was well known for his more comic renditions of old favourites.”