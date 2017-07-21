Eye woman recognised for helping region’s young people

The founder of a Diss-based charity aiming to help young people in Norfolk and Suffolk with career choices says she is ‘proud’ to have been recognised with a Suffolk County Council award.

Yvonne Mason, of Eye, founder of The Mason Trust, was awarded Business Partner of the Year at the recent Raising the Bar Awards, organised by the council, which celebrates the success in education across the county.

The trust aids those aged 12 to 15 to make informed career choices.

It runs a number of initiatives to support young people, including a funding programme to help individuals with projects, ideas and trips.

It has also forged close links between education and industry, providing information on how industry works, how supply chains are formed, and how students can approach companies to achieve training in a chosen career.

And the trust also runs the icanbea programme, making students aware of career opportunities that are available in the region by posting job alerts to job vacancies, work experience, and the latest business news.

Mrs Mason, also managing director of Future Marine Services based in Diss, and chair of Norfolk University Technical College’s Industry Liason Group, said:“I am proud to be chosen to receive this award on behalf of The Mason Trust.

“I am very conscious of the need for today’s business leaders to encourage and inform the next generation of young people in Norfolk and Suffolk, to enable them to make good choices before entering the workforce.

“They are our future, and we must nurture them.”

For more on The Mason Trust, visit www.themasontrust.org