Eye Scout Group unveils artwork to brighten up Hartismere Place care home

Residents at Hartismere Place care home were joined by the 1st Eye Scout Group for the unveiling of new wall art created by the children.

Over several months local scouts have worked on four pieces of artwork for their World Challenge award, which is now in placee in the garden of the Castleton Way-based care home.

During the project, the children have been visiting the care home and taking part in activities including, playing games with the residents, and drawing up their ideas for the new piece of artwork.

Angela Hodge, Hartismere Place customer relations manager, said: “The residents have loved having the children around and contributing their own ideas to the artwork.

“The final piece looks brilliant and really helps bring our garden to life.

“We would like to thank the scouts for all their hard work on the artwork, which now makes a lovely backdrop to the area where the residents and garden club have been busy planting seeds and bulbs.”

Hannah Wallace, Eye Scout leader, added: “We have all had a brilliant time working on this project.

“The children loved seeing the artwork be officially unveiled, and are happy they are one step closer to achieving their World Challenge award.”