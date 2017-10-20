Eye charity hoping to break world record in style after 30 hour fashion show

An Eye-based charity is expecting to smash the Guinness World Record for the longest fashion show, having held a 30 hour event and added six hours to the previous record.

Bridget McIntyre, founder of The Blossom Charity and dream on, said: “We’re delighted to have delivered the World’s longest fashion show and once verified, we will hopefully have our name in the Guinness World Records book. There are so many people to thank for putting in the hard work to make this event a success.”

Every year we look to hold a fun and exciting fundraising event that enables our entire community to get involved... Bridget McIntyre

The marathon couture showcase took place at Woolverstone Hall, near Ipswich, from on October 13 to 14.

It featured an 1,080 outfits, with most outfits provided by dream on and 200 menswear outfits provided by Jarrolds. The outfits were paraded in front of crowds along a 58 metre-long catwalk. The models walked a total of 104 miles.

Bridget added: “Every year we look to hold a fun and exciting fundraising event that enables our entire community to get involved and raise money and it’s fantastic to see the power of team work and what we can achieve together.”

The Blossom Charity runs alongside dream on, a Community Interest Company working with businesses to support growth and personal development.