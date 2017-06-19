Eye cat which helps teenager cope with OCD and anxiety up for national award

A cat from Eye which helps a teenage girl cope with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and severe anxiety is up for a national award.

Nine-year-old Percy beat hundreds of other entries to take his place as one of the three contenders in the Furr-ever Friends category of the Cats Protection’s National Cat Awards, celebrating tales of friendship between children and cats.

And he was chosen as a finalist in recognition of the support he gives to Nell Talbot, 14, of Broad Street, who suffers with OCD, as well as severe anxiety and depression.

Mum Juliet said Percy had made a “huge difference” to Nell’s wellbeing.

“Nell has had many challenges to face, yet things are made so much more bearable for her because she always has Percy to turn to,” she said.

“As a parent, I obviously always want to solve everything and help Nell, but sometimes it’s just having someone to sit and listen that makes all the difference – and that’s where Percy comes in.

“He enjoys her company as much as she does his, and they are always together. He has such a calming effect on Nell, and he’s a constant friend through the ups and downs.

“The amount of tears he has stopped flowing and the number of cuddles they have shared is quite extraordinary. Percy just seems to know when Nell needs him.”

If Percy wins his category he also stands a chance of being crowned National Cat of the Year. The ceremony will take place at The Savoy Hotel in London on August 3.

Cats Protection’s awards organiser Kate Bunting added: “Nell and Percy’s story is incredibly moving and goes to show what an important role cats can play in family life. We hope their story will inspire more people to consider welcoming a cat into their homes.”