Eye care home team offers ‘good’ service

A care home in Eye has received the seal of approval from a national care watchdog.

Care UK’s Hartismere Place care home was given an overall ‘good’ rating in a report from the Care Quality Commission.

It received the ‘good’ rating in all five categories, including safety, effectiveness, level of care, responsiveness and having a well-led service.

The report praised the compassion and kindness that each team member showed the residents, and it was observed that people’s privacy and dignity were respected.

It also noted that residents felt safe at the care home and received choices about their care. Inspectors noted that the care home had a warm and relaxed atmosphere, and that the care team were friendly, approachable.

They also noted that the food at meal time looked appetising and was served from a hot trolley, to allow people to choose their own portion sizes.

During the visit, inspectors observed a number of activities taking place, including board games and an exercise session.

Hartismere Place’s customer relations manager, Angela Hodge, said: “Everyone here works incredibly hard to support residents with compassionate, person-centred care, and to be rated ‘good’ shows just how committed the team is to making a positive difference to residents’ lives each and every day.”